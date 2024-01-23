Halftime Report

Colgate and Lehigh have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-30, Colgate has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Colgate entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Lehigh step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lehigh 5-12, Colgate 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Lehigh is 1-9 against Colgate since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Lehigh pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 12.5-point favorite Raiders.

Lehigh's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Eagles 70-68.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 27 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Colgate waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 75-59 victory over the Terriers.

Colgate can attribute much of their success to Ryan Moffatt, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Braeden Smith was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 5-12. As for the Raiders, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Lehigh was pulverized by Colgate 81-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 12.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.