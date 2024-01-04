Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Colgate after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against Loyola Maryland.

If Colgate keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-7 in no time. On the other hand, Loyola Maryland will have to make due with a 2-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-11, Colgate 6-7

What to Know

After four games on the road, Colgate is heading back home. The Colgate Raiders and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cotterell Court. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Colgate found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-64 to the Big Red. Colgate has struggled against Cornell recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Colgate were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, Loyola Maryland faltered in their game on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 97-56 loss at the hands of the Hawks. Loyola Maryland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

The Raiders' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.

Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Colgate took their victory against Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 92-73. With Colgate ahead 51-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Colgate is a big 12.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.