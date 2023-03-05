Who's Playing

Regular Season Records: Army West Point 17-15; Colgate 24-8

The Colgate Raiders are 15-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Colgate and Army are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Cotterell Court in the third round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Raiders are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Colgate earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They took down the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 92-73. Colgate got double-digit scores from six players: guard Braeden Smith (19), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (15), forward Ryan Moffatt (14), forward Keegan Records (13), forward Jeff Woodward (12), and guard Tucker Richardson (11). Richardson hadn't helped his team much against the Navy Midshipmen last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Army sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Boston University Terriers this past Thursday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Jalen Rucker took over for the Black Knights, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 45% of their total).

This next game looks promising for the Raiders, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.10%. The Black Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

The Raiders are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Colgate have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Army West Point.