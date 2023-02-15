Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Colgate
Current Records: Army West Point 14-13; Colgate 19-8
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 14-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Colgate and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Colgate entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Bucknell Bison with a sharp 76-56 win. Colgate relied on the efforts of forward Keegan Records, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Tucker Richardson, who had 19 points along with five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Richardson has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the game between Army and the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Black Knights falling 70-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Ethan Roberts (17 points) was the top scorer for Army.
The Raiders' victory brought them up to 19-8 while Army's defeat pulled them down to 14-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.60% on the season. The Black Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 28th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Army West Point.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Army West Point 75
- Feb 16, 2022 - Colgate 100 vs. Army West Point 90
- Jan 10, 2022 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 14, 2021 - Colgate 92 vs. Army West Point 83
- Feb 13, 2021 - Colgate 84 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 03, 2021 - Army West Point 75 vs. Colgate 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colgate 101 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Colgate 91 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 06, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 56
- Jan 16, 2019 - Army West Point 91 vs. Colgate 81
- Feb 21, 2018 - Colgate 87 vs. Army West Point 83
- Jan 24, 2018 - Colgate 81 vs. Army West Point 78
- Feb 08, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Army West Point 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 08, 2016 - Army West Point 82 vs. Colgate 72
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colgate 80 vs. Army West Point 66