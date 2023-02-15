Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Colgate

Current Records: Army West Point 14-13; Colgate 19-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 14-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Colgate and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Colgate entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Bucknell Bison with a sharp 76-56 win. Colgate relied on the efforts of forward Keegan Records, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Tucker Richardson, who had 19 points along with five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Richardson has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the game between Army and the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Black Knights falling 70-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Ethan Roberts (17 points) was the top scorer for Army.

The Raiders' victory brought them up to 19-8 while Army's defeat pulled them down to 14-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.60% on the season. The Black Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 28th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Army West Point.