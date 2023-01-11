Who's Playing

Boston University @ Colgate

Current Records: Boston University 9-8; Colgate 10-7

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Cotterell Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Terriers winning the first 76-72 at home and Colgate taking the second 72-53.

It was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 76-74 to the American Eagles on Sunday.

Speaking of close games: on Monday the Raiders sidestepped the Army West Point Black Knights for a 77-75 win. Colgate relied on the efforts of forward Keegan Records, who had 17 points along with five boards and three blocks, and forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Boston University have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston University, who are 8-8 against the spread.

The Terriers are now 9-8 while Colgate sits at 10-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Colgate has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colgate have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Boston University.