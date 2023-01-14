Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Colgate
Current Records: Bucknell 7-11; Colgate 11-7
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Bison and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Colgate should still be feeling good after a victory, while Bucknell will be looking to right the ship.
Bucknell came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday, falling 67-57.
Meanwhile, the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Colgate proved too difficult a challenge. The Raiders secured a 77-71 W over the Terriers.
The Bison are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.
Bucknell is now 7-11 while Colgate sits at a mirror-image 11-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate enters the contest with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Raiders' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bucknell.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Colgate 96 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 02, 2022 - Colgate 83 vs. Bucknell 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 56
- Mar 10, 2021 - Colgate 105 vs. Bucknell 75
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bucknell 71 vs. Colgate 70
- Jan 20, 2020 - Colgate 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colgate 94 vs. Bucknell 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Colgate 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Bucknell 65 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Bucknell 63 vs. Colgate 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Bucknell 75 vs. Colgate 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colgate 91 vs. Bucknell 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Colgate 84 vs. Bucknell 73