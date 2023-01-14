Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Colgate

Current Records: Bucknell 7-11; Colgate 11-7

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Bison and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Colgate should still be feeling good after a victory, while Bucknell will be looking to right the ship.

Bucknell came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday, falling 67-57.

Meanwhile, the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Colgate proved too difficult a challenge. The Raiders secured a 77-71 W over the Terriers.

The Bison are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

Bucknell is now 7-11 while Colgate sits at a mirror-image 11-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate enters the contest with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Raiders' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bucknell.