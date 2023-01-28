Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Colgate
Current Records: Lafayette 7-15; Colgate 15-7
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Colgate Raiders last season on scores of 61-72 and 61-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Leopards and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Cotterell Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Lafayette and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Lafayette wrapped it up with a 62-46 win at home.
Meanwhile, Colgate didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on the road on Monday as they won 64-51. Colgate's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Braeden Smith, who had 21 points, and guard Tucker Richardson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the American Eagles on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Leopards have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Lafayette up to 7-15 and the Raiders to 15-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.90%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
Odds
The Raiders are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colgate have won eight out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 15, 2020 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 23, 2019 - Colgate 57 vs. Lafayette 47
- Mar 01, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. Colgate 83
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lafayette 73 vs. Colgate 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lafayette 79 vs. Colgate 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Colgate 77 vs. Lafayette 70