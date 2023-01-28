Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Colgate

Current Records: Lafayette 7-15; Colgate 15-7

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Colgate Raiders last season on scores of 61-72 and 61-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Leopards and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Cotterell Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Lafayette and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Lafayette wrapped it up with a 62-46 win at home.

Meanwhile, Colgate didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on the road on Monday as they won 64-51. Colgate's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Braeden Smith, who had 21 points, and guard Tucker Richardson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the American Eagles on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Leopards have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Lafayette up to 7-15 and the Raiders to 15-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.90%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won eight out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.