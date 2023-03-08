Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Colgate
Regular Season Records: Lafayette 11-22; Colgate 25-8
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Lafayette and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Cotterell Court in the fourth round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.
The Leopards beat the American Eagles 84-76 on Sunday. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Leo O'Boyle, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colgate earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They captured a comfortable 91-74 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights. Colgate can attribute much of their success to forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 20 points along with nine boards, and forward Keegan Records, who had 20 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Colgate 73 vs. Lafayette 69
- Jan 28, 2023 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 15, 2020 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 23, 2019 - Colgate 57 vs. Lafayette 47
- Mar 01, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. Colgate 83
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lafayette 73 vs. Colgate 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lafayette 79 vs. Colgate 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Colgate 77 vs. Lafayette 70