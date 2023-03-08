Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Colgate

Regular Season Records: Lafayette 11-22; Colgate 25-8

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Lafayette and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Cotterell Court in the fourth round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.

The Leopards beat the American Eagles 84-76 on Sunday. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Leo O'Boyle, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colgate earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They captured a comfortable 91-74 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights. Colgate can attribute much of their success to forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 20 points along with nine boards, and forward Keegan Records, who had 20 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.