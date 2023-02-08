Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Colgate

Current Records: Lehigh 14-9; Colgate 17-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 4 of last year. Lehigh is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Colgate at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Cotterell Court. The Mountain Hawks should still be feeling good after a win, while Colgate will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Lehigh sidestepped the Lafayette Leopards for a 66-64 win.

Speaking of close games: Colgate was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 61-60 to the American Eagles.

Colgate's defeat took them down to 17-8 while Lehigh's win pulled them up to 14-9. A win for the Raiders would reverse both their bad luck and Lehigh's good luck. We'll see if Colgate manages to pull off that tough task or if Lehigh keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.