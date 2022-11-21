Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Colgate

Current Records: Monmouth 0-4; Colgate 3-3

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Colgate Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cotterell Court. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 64-59 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Meanwhile, Colgate was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 85-80 to the Duquesne Dukes. Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Hawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Monmouth had enough points to win and then some against Colgate when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their contest 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 17-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colgate and Monmouth both have one win in their last two games.