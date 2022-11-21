Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Colgate

Current Records: Monmouth 0-4; Colgate 3-3

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Colgate was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 85-80 to the Duquesne Dukes. Despite the defeat, the Raiders got a solid performance out of forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-59 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Colgate lost to Monmouth on the road by a decisive 77-66 margin. Maybe Colgate will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate and Monmouth both have one win in their last two games.