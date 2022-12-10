Who's Playing
Vermont @ Colgate
Current Records: Vermont 5-7; Colgate 6-5
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Vermont Catamounts at noon ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Raiders and the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Colgate wrapped it up with an 81-62 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Vermont had enough points to win and then some against the Dartmouth Big Green on Tuesday, taking their contest 68-52.
The wins brought Colgate up to 6-5 and Vermont to 5-7. Colgate is 2-3 after wins this year, the Catamounts 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Vermont 78 vs. Colgate 68