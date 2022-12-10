Who's Playing

Vermont @ Colgate

Current Records: Vermont 5-7; Colgate 6-5

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Vermont Catamounts at noon ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Raiders and the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Colgate wrapped it up with an 81-62 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Vermont had enough points to win and then some against the Dartmouth Big Green on Tuesday, taking their contest 68-52.

The wins brought Colgate up to 6-5 and Vermont to 5-7. Colgate is 2-3 after wins this year, the Catamounts 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.