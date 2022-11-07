Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ College of Charleston

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at TD Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Chattanooga went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 54-53 to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round. Meanwhile, College of Charleston was on the positive side of .500 (17-15) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 3-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

College of Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.