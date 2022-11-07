Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ College of Charleston

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the College of Charleston Cougars are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. Chattanooga went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 54-53 to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round. Meanwhile, College of Charleston was on the positive side of .500 (17-15) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.