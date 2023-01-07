Who's Playing

Delaware @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Delaware 9-6; College of Charleston 15-1

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are 4-12 against the #23 College of Charleston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Delaware and the Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Fightin' Blue Hens winning the first 67-66 on the road and College of Charleston taking the second 99-96.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Delaware beat the Elon Phoenix 57-52 on Saturday. Four players on Delaware scored in the double digits: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15), guard Christian Ray (14), forward Jyare Davis (12), and guard LJ Owens (10).

Meanwhile, College of Charleston had enough points to win and then some against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, taking their contest 92-79. Guard Dalton Bolon was the offensive standout of the game for the Cougars, dropping a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Delaware is now 9-6 while College of Charleston sits at 15-1. Delaware is 5-3 after wins this season, College of Charleston 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware.