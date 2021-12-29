Who's Playing
Drexel @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Drexel 5-5; College of Charleston 8-4
What to Know
The College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with College of Charleston winning the first 73-68 at home and Drexel taking the second 80-75.
College of Charleston was expected to lose against the Old Dominion Monarchs last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. College of Charleston ultimately received the gift of an 82-80 win from a begrudging Old Dominion squad.
Meanwhile, Drexel beat the Coppin State Eagles 76-69 two weeks ago.
The Cougars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March as they fell 80-75 to the Dragons. The loss knocked College of Charleston out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Drexel with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Drexel.
- Mar 07, 2021 - Drexel 80 vs. College of Charleston 75
- Jan 10, 2021 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Drexel 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - College of Charleston 61 vs. Drexel 60
- Feb 29, 2020 - College of Charleston 75 vs. Drexel 66
- Dec 28, 2019 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Drexel 65
- Mar 10, 2019 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Drexel 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - College of Charleston 86 vs. Drexel 84
- Jan 10, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. College of Charleston 78
- Mar 04, 2018 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - College of Charleston 89 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Drexel 87 vs. College of Charleston 82
- Feb 25, 2017 - College of Charleston 80 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - College of Charleston 90 vs. Drexel 76
- Feb 06, 2016 - College of Charleston 60 vs. Drexel 38
- Jan 09, 2016 - Drexel 61 vs. College of Charleston 54