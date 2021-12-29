Who's Playing

Drexel @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Drexel 5-5; College of Charleston 8-4

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with College of Charleston winning the first 73-68 at home and Drexel taking the second 80-75.

College of Charleston was expected to lose against the Old Dominion Monarchs last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. College of Charleston ultimately received the gift of an 82-80 win from a begrudging Old Dominion squad.

Meanwhile, Drexel beat the Coppin State Eagles 76-69 two weeks ago.

The Cougars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March as they fell 80-75 to the Dragons. The loss knocked College of Charleston out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Drexel with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Drexel.