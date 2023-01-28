Who's Playing

Hofstra @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1

What to Know

The #18 College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. College of Charleston and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.

College of Charleston made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday and carried off an 87-61 victory. The top scorers for College of Charleston were forward Ben Burnham (15 points) and guard Pat Robinson III (14 points).

Meanwhile, Hofstra didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix on the road on Thursday as they won 82-65.

College of Charleston had enough points to win and then some against the Pride when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their contest 92-76. The Cougars' win shoved Hofstra out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Hofstra.