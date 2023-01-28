Who's Playing
Hofstra @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1
What to Know
The #18 College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. College of Charleston and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.
College of Charleston made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday and carried off an 87-61 victory. The top scorers for College of Charleston were forward Ben Burnham (15 points) and guard Pat Robinson III (14 points).
Meanwhile, Hofstra didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix on the road on Thursday as they won 82-65.
College of Charleston had enough points to win and then some against the Pride when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their contest 92-76. The Cougars' win shoved Hofstra out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
Series History
College of Charleston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Hofstra.
- Mar 06, 2022 - College of Charleston 92 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 28, 2022 - Hofstra 89 vs. College of Charleston 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Hofstra 76 vs. College of Charleston 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - Hofstra 76 vs. College of Charleston 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - College of Charleston 69 vs. Hofstra 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Hofstra 99 vs. College of Charleston 95
- Jan 19, 2019 - Hofstra 86 vs. College of Charleston 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - College of Charleston 86 vs. Hofstra 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Hofstra 70
- Feb 16, 2017 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Hofstra 72
- Jan 07, 2017 - College of Charleston 77 vs. Hofstra 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - Hofstra 72 vs. College of Charleston 63
- Jan 07, 2016 - College of Charleston 72 vs. Hofstra 61