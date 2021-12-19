Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-3; College of Charleston 7-4

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Rhode Island should still be riding high after a big win, while the Cougars will be looking to right the ship.

College of Charleston came up short against the Stetson Hatters on Thursday, falling 67-59.

Meanwhile, everything went Rhode Island's way against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Monday as they made off with an 82-58 victory. Guard Jeremy Sheppard was the offensive standout of the game for Rhode Island, picking up 25 points in addition to eight boards.

College of Charleston is now 7-4 while the Rams sit at 8-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. Rhode Island's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them 10th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Walter E. Washington Convention Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston and Rhode Island both have one win in their last two games.