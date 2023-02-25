Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Stony Brook 10-20; College of Charleston 27-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the College of Charleston Cougars and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off at noon ET on Saturday at TD Arena. College of Charleston will be strutting in after a victory while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. College of Charleston came out on top against Towson by a score of 83-75. College of Charleston relied on the efforts of guard Jaylon Scott, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Ryan Larson, who had 12 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Thursday, falling 76-69. One thing holding Stony Brook back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with and four turnovers.

The Cougars' win brought them up to 27-3 while Stony Brook's loss pulled them down to 10-20. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: College of Charleston ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Seawolves are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.