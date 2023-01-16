Who's Playing
William & Mary @ College of Charleston
Current Records: William & Mary 8-10; College of Charleston 18-1
What to Know
The #22 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (74-73 and 84-61) and are aiming for the same result on Monday. College of Charleston and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The Cougars are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between College of Charleston and the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as College of Charleston wrapped it up with a 78-60 win at home. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dalton Bolon (21), forward Ante Brzovic (17), guard Reyne Smith (14), and guard Ryan Larson (12).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday the Tribe sidestepped the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks for a 69-67 victory. It took eight tries, but William & Mary can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their forward Charlie Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 18-1 and William & Mary to 8-10. In College of Charleston's win, Dalton Bolon shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and Ante Brzovic had 17 points along with seven rebounds. We'll see if William & Mary have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
College of Charleston have won seven out of their last 13 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 03, 2022 - College of Charleston 84 vs. William & Mary 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - College of Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - College of Charleston 68 vs. William & Mary 50
- Jan 11, 2020 - William & Mary 67 vs. College of Charleston 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - William & Mary 86 vs. College of Charleston 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - College of Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 59
- Mar 05, 2018 - College of Charleston 83 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - William & Mary 114 vs. College of Charleston 104
- Feb 08, 2018 - College of Charleston 82 vs. William & Mary 77
- Feb 11, 2017 - William & Mary 89 vs. College of Charleston 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - College of Charleston 77 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 14, 2016 - William & Mary 63 vs. College of Charleston 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. College of Charleston 70