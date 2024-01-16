Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Air Force 7-8, Colo. State 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colo. State. The Colo. State Rams and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Colo. State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos on Tuesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Colo. State has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nique Clifford, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They lost 70-67 to the Spartans on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Air Force in their matchups with San Jose State: they've now lost three in a row.

Like Air Force, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Beau Becker led the charge by scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ethan Taylor, who scored 19 points.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 13-3. As for the Falcons, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-8.

Colo. State strolled past Air Force in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 69-53. Will Colo. State repeat their success, or does Air Force have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 16-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.