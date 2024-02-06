Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Boise State 16-6, Colo. State 17-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Boise State Broncos and the Colo. State Rams will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Moby Arena. Boise State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Boise State proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 94-56 victory over the Falcons at home. With that win, Boise State brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Tyson Degenhart had an outrageously good game as he scored 29 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of O'Mar Stanley, who scored 14 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rams beat the Bulldogs 73-61 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Colo. State.

Colo. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joel Scott, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

The Broncos have been performing well recently as they've won 13 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Rams, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.