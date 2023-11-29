Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Colorado 5-1, Colo. State 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will head out on the road to face off against the Colo. State Rams at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moby Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colorado proved on Sunday. They strolled past the Gaels with points to spare, taking the game 85-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than KJ Simpson, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Tristan da Silva was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Bluejays 69-48. The result was nothing new for Colo. State, who have now won four contests by 19 points or more so far this season.

Among those leading the charge was Isaiah Stevens, who scored 20 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Buffaloes' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Rams, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 50.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've drained 53.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Colo. State.