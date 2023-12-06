Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Denver 6-3, Colo. State 8-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Colo. State will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Denver Pioneers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. Both teams are coming into the game red-hot, with Colo. State sitting on eight straight victories and Denver on four.

Last Saturday, the Rams earned a 86-81 victory over the Huskies. That's two games straight that Colo. State has won by exactly five points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joel Scott, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds. Josiah Strong was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Denver has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Tigers on Saturday as the Pioneers made off with a 90-66 win.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 8-0. As for the Pioneers, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record.

As mentioned, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 21.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.