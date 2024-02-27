Who's Playing
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Colo. State Rams
Current Records: Nevada 22-6, Colo. State 20-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.48
What to Know
Colo. State is on a nine-game streak of home wins, while the Wolf Pack are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena.
Last Saturday, the Rams came up short against the Rebels and fell 66-60.
Despite their loss, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, a fact Nevada proved on Friday. They blew past the Spartans 84-63.
Nevada's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Rams have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-8 record this season. As for the Wolf Pack, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colo. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking ahead, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Colo. State is a big 8-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Nevada 77 vs. Colo. State 64
- Jan 04, 2023 - Nevada 80 vs. Colo. State 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Colo. State 82 vs. Nevada 72
- Jan 25, 2022 - Colo. State 77 vs. Nevada 66
- Mar 05, 2021 - Nevada 85 vs. Colo. State 82
- Jan 29, 2020 - Colo. State 92 vs. Nevada 91
- Jan 01, 2020 - Nevada 67 vs. Colo. State 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - Nevada 98 vs. Colo. State 82
- Jan 23, 2019 - Nevada 100 vs. Colo. State 60
- Feb 25, 2018 - Nevada 92 vs. Colo. State 83