Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Nevada 22-6, Colo. State 20-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.48

What to Know

Colo. State is on a nine-game streak of home wins, while the Wolf Pack are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena.

Last Saturday, the Rams came up short against the Rebels and fell 66-60.

Despite their loss, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, a fact Nevada proved on Friday. They blew past the Spartans 84-63.

Nevada's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Rams have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-8 record this season. As for the Wolf Pack, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colo. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 8-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.