Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Saint Mary's 4-5, Colo. State 9-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will head out on the road to face off against the Colo. State Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moby Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Mary's proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 70-57.

Saint Mary's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Aidan Mahaney, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals, and Mitchell Saxen, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 90-80 win over the Pioneers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Patrick Cartier, who scored 19 points. Isaiah Stevens was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 9 assists.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Rams, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 9-0 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Saint Mary's couldn't quite finish off Colo. State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 62-60. Can Saint Mary's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colo. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Saint Mary's.