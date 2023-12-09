Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Saint Mary's 4-5, Colo. State 9-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will head out on the road to face off against the Colo. State Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moby Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Mary's proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 70-57.

Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to Aidan Mahaney, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals, and Mitchell Saxen, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 90-80 victory over the Pioneers.

Colo. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Patrick Cartier, who scored 19 points. Isaiah Stevens was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 9 assists.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be Saint Mary's first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a 5-point favorite against Saint Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Saint Mary's.