Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: San Diego State 16-4, Colo. State 15-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $17.49

What to Know

San Diego State is 8-2 against Colo. State since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. Colo. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on San Diego State, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with the Cowboys at home as they won 81-65.

Lamont Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaedon LeDee, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colo. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wyoming on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 79-76. Colo. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Patrick Cartier, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Stevens, who scored 17 points along with nine assists.

The Aztecs pushed their record up to 16-4 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Rams, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 15-5.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Colo. State, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given San Diego State's sizeable advantage in that area, Colo. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 7-11 ATS record.

Odds

Colo. State is a slight 2-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.