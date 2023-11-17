Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: UMKC 2-1, Colo. State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

What to Know

The UMKC Roos will head out on the road to face off against the Colo. State Rams at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. UMKC might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

UMKC was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Bears on the road and fell 99-61. UMKC found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Colo. State waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Rams made off with a 83-64 win.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Joel Scott, who earned 20 points along with 6 rebounds, and Isaiah Stevens, who earned 24 points. Less helpful for Colo. State was Josiah Strong's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bears' win bumped their season record to 4-0 while the Roos' defeat dropped theirs to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.