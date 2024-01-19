Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: UNLV 9-7, Colo. State 14-3

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the UNLV Rebels and the Colo. State Rams are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 19th at Moby Arena. Colo. State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop UNLV in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though UNLV has not done well against Boise State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Rebels managed a 68-64 win over the Broncos.

Justin Webster and Rob Whaley Jr. were among the main playmakers for UNLV as the former scored 15 points and the latter scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Whaley Jr. has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Colo. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 78-69. Colo. State was down 25-13 with 7:33 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy nine-point win.

Colo. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joel Scott led the charge by scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Stevens, who scored 12 points along with nine assists.

The Rebels' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Rams, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNLV hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid victory over Colo. State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 83-71. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Colo. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 7-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.