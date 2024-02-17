Who's Playing
Utah State Aggies @ Colo. State Rams
Current Records: Utah State 21-4, Colo. State 19-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Colo. State Rams are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Moby Arena. Utah State will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wyoming typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Utah State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 84-76 win over the Cowboys. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.
Utah State can attribute much of their success to Darius Brown II, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown II has scored all season. Josh Uduje was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.
Meanwhile, Colo. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a hard 71-55 fall against the Aztecs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Colo. State has scored all season.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Patrick Cartier, who scored 12 points. He didn't help Colo. State's cause all that much against the Spartans on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Colo. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as San Diego State pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.
The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 21-4. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-6.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams when the teams last played back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Utah State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Utah State 77 vs. Colo. State 72
- Feb 04, 2023 - Utah State 88 vs. Colo. State 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - Colo. State 53 vs. Utah State 51
- Feb 26, 2022 - Colo. State 66 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 12, 2022 - Colo. State 77 vs. Utah State 72
- Mar 12, 2021 - Utah State 62 vs. Colo. State 50
- Jan 21, 2021 - Colo. State 84 vs. Utah State 76
- Jan 19, 2021 - Utah State 83 vs. Colo. State 64
- Feb 11, 2020 - Utah State 75 vs. Colo. State 72
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah State 77 vs. Colo. State 61