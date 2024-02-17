Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Utah State 21-4, Colo. State 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Colo. State Rams are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Moby Arena. Utah State will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wyoming typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Utah State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 84-76 win over the Cowboys. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Darius Brown II, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown II has scored all season. Josh Uduje was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Colo. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a hard 71-55 fall against the Aztecs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Colo. State has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Patrick Cartier, who scored 12 points. He didn't help Colo. State's cause all that much against the Spartans on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Colo. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as San Diego State pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 21-4. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams when the teams last played back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.