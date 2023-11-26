Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Iona 2-3, Colorado 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

What to Know

Colorado will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Iona Gaels at 2:00 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Colorado unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seminoles.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cody Williams, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Colorado were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida State only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Gaels got the win against the Bulls on Wednesday by a conclusive 89-64.

Their wins bumped the Buffaloes to 4-1.

As mentioned, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Colorado is a big 19.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

Dec 29, 2019 - Colorado 99 vs. Iona 54

Injury Report for Colorado

Javon Ruffin: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Iona

No Injury Information