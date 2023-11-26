Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Iona 2-3, Colorado 4-1

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

After two games on the road, Colorado is heading back home. They will take on the Iona Gaels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Buffaloes couldn't handle the Seminoles and fell 77-71. The loss was Colorado's first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cody Williams, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Colorado were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida State only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Gaels made easy work of the Bulls on Wednesday and carried off a 89-64 victory.

Looking forward, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Colorado and Iona are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Colorado is a big 18.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.