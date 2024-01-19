Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-34 lead against Oregon.

Colorado came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Oregon 13-3, Colorado 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Colorado is on a ten-game streak of home wins, while Oregon is on a four-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Buffaloes beat the Trojans 68-58. Colorado was down 27-11 with 8:40 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy ten-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Ducks were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Bears on Saturday, taking the game 80-73. The victory was all the more spectacular given Oregon was down 18 points with 3:59 left in the first half.

Oregon's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keeshawn Barthelemy led the charge by scoring 12 points along with five assists. Barthelemy continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jadrian Tracey, who scored 14 points.

The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 12-5. As for the Ducks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oregon.