Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Stanford 12-16, Colorado 19-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Colorado is 8-2 against the Cardinal since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Stanford is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Colorado will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Buffaloes beat the Golden Bears 88-78.

Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson were among the main playmakers for Colorado as the former scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists and the latter scored 27 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Simpson has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stanford found out the hard way on Thursday. Their painful 90-68 defeat to the Utes might stick with them for a while. Stanford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-27.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Michael Jones, who scored 20 points. He didn't help Stanford's cause all that much against the Beavers last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 19-9. As for the Cardinal, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Colorado is a big 13-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.