Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Utah 16-10, Colorado 17-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at CU Events Center. Colorado is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Utah in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Utah can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. Not to be outdone by the Bruins, the Utes got past the Bruins on a last-second layup courtesy of Branden Carlson with but a second left in the second quarter.

Deivon Smith was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Colorado ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 92-89 win over the Trojans. Having forecasted a close victory for Colorado, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to KJ Simpson, who shot 6-for-9 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. Simpson didn't help Colorado's cause all that much against the Bruins last Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Tristan da Silva, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Utes' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-10. As for the Buffaloes, their victory bumped their record up to 17-9.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah beat the Buffaloes 73-68 when the teams last played on February 3rd. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.