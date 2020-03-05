How to watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado State vs. Air Force basketball game
Who's Playing
Air Force @ Colorado State
Current Records: Air Force 11-18; Colorado State 19-11
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Feb. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Air Force and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Falcons will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Air Force escaped with a win against the New Mexico Lobos by the margin of a single basket, 60-58. Air Force relied on the efforts of center Ryan Swan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards, and forward Lavelle Scottie, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Forward Nico Carvacho put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.
The Falcons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 11 games, so buyers beware.
Air Force is now 11-18 while Colorado State sits at 19-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Air Force comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. But Colorado State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State have won seven out of their last nine games against Air Force.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Colorado State 78 vs. Air Force 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado State 85 vs. Air Force 53
- Jan 08, 2019 - Colorado State 87 vs. Air Force 64
- Feb 06, 2018 - Air Force 78 vs. Colorado State 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Air Force 76 vs. Colorado State 71
- Mar 09, 2017 - Colorado State 81 vs. Air Force 55
- Jan 07, 2017 - Colorado State 85 vs. Air Force 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - Colorado State 87 vs. Air Force 73
- Jan 20, 2016 - Colorado State 83 vs. Air Force 79
