How to watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Air Force @ Colorado State

Current Records: Air Force 11-18; Colorado State 19-11

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Feb. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Air Force and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Falcons will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Air Force escaped with a win against the New Mexico Lobos by the margin of a single basket, 60-58. Air Force relied on the efforts of center Ryan Swan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards, and forward Lavelle Scottie, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Forward Nico Carvacho put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Falcons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 11 games, so buyers beware.

Air Force is now 11-18 while Colorado State sits at 19-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Air Force comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. But Colorado State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

Colorado State have won seven out of their last nine games against Air Force.