Who's Playing
Air Force @ Colorado State
Current Records: Air Force 9-7; Colorado State 9-8
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams are 12-2 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Colorado State and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Rams won both of their matches against the Falcons last season (67-59 and 73-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Colorado State took their game against the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-57 score. Colorado State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Isaiah Stevens led the charge as he had 16 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Air Force ended up a good deal behind the Utah State Aggies when they played last week, losing 77-65. The top scorer for Air Force was guard Jake Heidbreder (19 points).
Colorado State's win lifted them to 9-8 while Air Force's loss dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 9-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Air Force.
