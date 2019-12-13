How to watch Colorado State vs. Colorado: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado State vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Colorado @ Colorado State
Current Records: Colorado 7-2; Colorado State 7-5
What to Know
The #24 Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (2-2), but not for long. Colorado will challenge Colorado State on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. The Buffaloes don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.
Colorado was close but no cigar as they fell 79-76 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. Colorado got a solid performance out of F Lucas Siewert, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Siewert's performance made up for a slower game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Siewert's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Colorado State sidestepped the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for a 72-68 victory. F Nico Carvacho (12 points), G Kris Martin (12 points), and G Kendle Moore (10 points) were the top scorers for the Rams.
The Buffaloes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Buffaloes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
Colorado State's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Buffaloes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $11.88
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Colorado 86 vs. Colorado State 80
- Dec 02, 2017 - Colorado State 72 vs. Colorado 63
- Nov 30, 2016 - Colorado State 72 vs. Colorado 58
- Dec 06, 2015 - Colorado 88 vs. Colorado State 77
