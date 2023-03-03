Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Colorado State
Current Records: New Mexico 21-9; Colorado State 13-17
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Mexico and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Friday at Moby Arena. The Lobos will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Mexico didn't have too much trouble with the Fresno State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday as they won 94-80. New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaelen House, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colorado State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 63-46 to the San Jose State Spartans. Guard Isaiah Stevens had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lobos are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
New Mexico's win brought them up to 21-9 while the Rams' loss pulled them down to 13-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. But Colorado State is even better: they enter the game with a 49% field goal percentage, good for 12th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Lobos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State have won seven out of their last 12 games against New Mexico.
- Dec 28, 2022 - New Mexico 88 vs. Colorado State 69
- Feb 17, 2022 - Colorado State 83 vs. New Mexico 68
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colorado State 80 vs. New Mexico 74
- Mar 03, 2021 - Colorado State 87 vs. New Mexico 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Colorado State 105 vs. New Mexico 72
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Mexico 77 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Colorado State 91 vs. New Mexico 76
- Feb 28, 2018 - New Mexico 108 vs. Colorado State 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - New Mexico 80 vs. Colorado State 65
- Feb 21, 2017 - Colorado State 68 vs. New Mexico 56
- Jan 14, 2017 - New Mexico 84 vs. Colorado State 71
- Feb 23, 2016 - Colorado State 86 vs. New Mexico 69