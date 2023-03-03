Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Colorado State

Current Records: New Mexico 21-9; Colorado State 13-17

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Mexico and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Friday at Moby Arena. The Lobos will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Mexico didn't have too much trouble with the Fresno State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday as they won 94-80. New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaelen House, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 63-46 to the San Jose State Spartans. Guard Isaiah Stevens had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lobos are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New Mexico's win brought them up to 21-9 while the Rams' loss pulled them down to 13-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. But Colorado State is even better: they enter the game with a 49% field goal percentage, good for 12th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Lobos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado State have won seven out of their last 12 games against New Mexico.