Who's Playing

Penn State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Penn State 4-1; Colorado State 4-2

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena.

Colorado State came up short against the College of Charleston Cougars on Friday, falling 74-64. Guard Isaiah Rivera (15 points) was the top scorer for the Rams.

Meanwhile, Penn State was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 61-59 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Penn State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Andrew Funk, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Funk had some trouble finding his footing against the Furman Paladins on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.