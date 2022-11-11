Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Colorado State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 1-0; Colorado State 1-0

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will play host again and welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to Moby Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET Friday. The Rams were 25-6 last year and are coming off of a 65-63 win against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Monday. Southeastern Louisiana was 19-15 last season and is coming off of a 90-72 victory against the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Monday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State was 94th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 48%. Southeastern Louisiana displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 66th in college basketball in points per game, closing the year with 78.8 on average (top 6%).

Colorado State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.