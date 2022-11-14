Who's Playing

Weber State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Weber State 1-1; Colorado State 2-0

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will take on the Weber State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Monday at home.

Colorado State had enough points to win and then some against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions this past Friday, taking their game 80-69. The Rams got double-digit scores from six players: Patrick Cartier (17), John Tonje (13), Isaiah Rivera (13), James Moors (11), Jalen Lake (10), and Taviontae Jackson (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Weber State and the Western Colorado Mountaineers this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wildcats wrapped it up with an 83-67 win at home.

Colorado State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Colorado State to 2-0 and Weber State to 1-1. Patrick Cartier will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Weber State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.