Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Colorado
Current Records: Arizona State 6-1; Colorado 4-3
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 75-57 on the road and the Sun Devils taking the second 82-65.
ASU took their matchup against the Alcorn State Braves on Sunday by a conclusive 76-54 score. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Devan Cambridge (14), forward Warren Washington (14), guard Frankie Collins (11), and forward Alonzo Gaffney (10).
Meanwhile, Colorado narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Yale Bulldogs 65-62. Guard J'Vonne Hadley and forward Tristan da Silva were among the main playmakers for the Buffaloes as the former had 13 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to six boards.
The Sun Devils are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought ASU up to 6-1 and Colorado to 4-3. ASU is 4-1 after wins this year, Colorado 0-3.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 4-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won eight out of their last 12 games against Arizona State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arizona State 82 vs. Colorado 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Colorado 68 vs. Arizona State 61
- Nov 08, 2019 - Colorado 81 vs. Arizona State 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Colorado 90 vs. Arizona State 81
- Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona State 78 vs. Colorado 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona State 69