Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Colorado

Current Records: Arizona State 6-1; Colorado 4-3

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 75-57 on the road and the Sun Devils taking the second 82-65.

ASU took their matchup against the Alcorn State Braves on Sunday by a conclusive 76-54 score. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Devan Cambridge (14), forward Warren Washington (14), guard Frankie Collins (11), and forward Alonzo Gaffney (10).

Meanwhile, Colorado narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Yale Bulldogs 65-62. Guard J'Vonne Hadley and forward Tristan da Silva were among the main playmakers for the Buffaloes as the former had 13 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to six boards.

The Sun Devils are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought ASU up to 6-1 and Colorado to 4-3. ASU is 4-1 after wins this year, Colorado 0-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 4-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Colorado have won eight out of their last 12 games against Arizona State.