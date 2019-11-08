How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Arizona State (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; Arizona State 22-10

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral court at Baoshan Sports Center. Arizona State went 22-10 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 91-74 to the Buffalo Bulls in the first round. Colorado had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 68-55 by the Texas Longhorns.

Since the experts predict a loss, Arizona State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Baoshan Sports Center -- Shanghai, China

Baoshan Sports Center -- Shanghai, China TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against Arizona State.