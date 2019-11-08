How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; Arizona State 22-10
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral court at Baoshan Sports Center. Arizona State went 22-10 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 91-74 to the Buffalo Bulls in the first round. Colorado had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 68-55 by the Texas Longhorns.
Since the experts predict a loss, Arizona State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Baoshan Sports Center -- Shanghai, China
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buffaloes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
Series History
Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against Arizona State.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Colorado 90 vs. Arizona State 81
- Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona State 78 vs. Colorado 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona State 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis vs. UIC odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn faces Davidson
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last...
-
Kentucky vs. EKU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky vs. EKU game 10,000 times.
-
Student chucks ball in half-court shot
Just a bit outside
-
Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
Watch the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and DePaul
-
Watch No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida
Watch the Longhorns' season opener against the Bulls
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...