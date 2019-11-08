How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State basketball game

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Arizona State (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; Arizona State 22-10

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral court at Baoshan Sports Center. Arizona State went 22-10 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 91-74 to the Buffalo Bulls in the first round. Colorado had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 68-55 by the Texas Longhorns.

Since the experts predict a loss, Arizona State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Baoshan Sports Center -- Shanghai, China
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against Arizona State.

  • Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
  • Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Colorado 66
  • Jan 04, 2018 - Colorado 90 vs. Arizona State 81
  • Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona State 78 vs. Colorado 77
  • Feb 28, 2016 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona State 69
