Who's Playing

Brown @ Colorado

Current Records: Brown 4-2; Colorado 4-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will square off against the Brown Bears at 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Colorado picked up an 84-76 victory over the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from five players: forward Evan Battey (18), forward Jabari Walker (13), guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (12), guard KJ Simpson (11), and forward Tristan da Silva (10).

Meanwhile, Brown sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-62 win over the Bradley Braves this past Saturday.

The wins brought Colorado up to 4-1 and Brown to 4-2. Colorado is 2-1 after wins this year, the Bears 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.