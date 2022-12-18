Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Colorado

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-5; Colorado 6-5

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Colorado Buffaloes at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at CU Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northridge Matadors on Saturday, winning 70-63.

Meanwhile, everything went Colorado's way against the North Alabama Lions on Thursday as they made off with an 84-60 win. Colorado was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Northern Colorado was pulverized by Colorado 81-45 when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Can Northern Colorado avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Northern Colorado in the last eight years.