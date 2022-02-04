Who's Playing

Oregon @ Colorado

Current Records: Oregon 13-7; Colorado 13-8

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Oregon should still be riding high after a big victory, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.

Oregon took their contest against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday by a conclusive 78-56 score. Oregon got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jacob Young (17), guard Will Richardson (15), forward Eric Williams Jr. (14), and guard De'Vion Harmon (14). Eric Williams Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against Colorado in the teams' previous meeting last month.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-43 punch to the gut against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Ducks are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Oregon is now 13-7 while Colorado sits at 13-8. Oregon is 7-5 after wins this year, and Colorado is 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Ducks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado have won six out of their last 11 games against Oregon.

Jan 25, 2022 - Colorado 82 vs. Oregon 78

Feb 18, 2021 - Oregon 60 vs. Colorado 56

Jan 07, 2021 - Colorado 79 vs. Oregon 72

Feb 13, 2020 - Oregon 68 vs. Colorado 60

Jan 02, 2020 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65

Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon 51

Dec 31, 2017 - Oregon 77 vs. Colorado 62

Feb 18, 2017 - Oregon 101 vs. Colorado 73

Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65

Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Colorado 56

Jan 17, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Oregon 87

Injury Report for Colorado

Elijah Parquet: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Javon Ruffin: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Quincy Allen: Out for the Season (Hip)

Lawson Lovering: Out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Oregon

No Injury Information