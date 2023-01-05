Who's Playing
Oregon @ Colorado
Current Records: Oregon 8-6; Colorado 9-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. Colorado and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oregon winning the first 66-51 and the Buffaloes taking the second 80-69.
It was close but no cigar for Colorado as they fell 80-76 to the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Guard KJ Simpson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oregon proved too difficult a challenge. Oregon took their matchup against the Beavers 77-68. Guard Will Richardson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Ducks, picking up 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buffaloes are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9 against the spread when favored.
Colorado didn't have too much trouble with Oregon when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 80-69. Colorado's victory shoved Oregon out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.24
Odds
The Buffaloes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against Oregon.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Colorado 80 vs. Oregon 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - Oregon 66 vs. Colorado 51
- Jan 25, 2022 - Colorado 82 vs. Oregon 78
- Feb 18, 2021 - Oregon 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 07, 2021 - Colorado 79 vs. Oregon 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oregon 68 vs. Colorado 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon 51
- Dec 31, 2017 - Oregon 77 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oregon 101 vs. Colorado 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 17, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Oregon 87