Who's Playing

Oregon @ Colorado

Current Records: Oregon 8-6; Colorado 9-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. Colorado and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oregon winning the first 66-51 and the Buffaloes taking the second 80-69.

It was close but no cigar for Colorado as they fell 80-76 to the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Guard KJ Simpson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oregon proved too difficult a challenge. Oregon took their matchup against the Beavers 77-68. Guard Will Richardson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Ducks, picking up 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buffaloes are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9 against the spread when favored.

Colorado didn't have too much trouble with Oregon when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 80-69. Colorado's victory shoved Oregon out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.24

Odds

The Buffaloes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against Oregon.