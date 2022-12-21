Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Colorado

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-4; Colorado 7-5

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Colorado strolled past the Northern Colorado Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 88-77. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva looked sharp as he had 26 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 victory.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Colorado is now 7-5 while the Thunderbirds sit at 8-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buffaloes have allowed their opponents an average of 8.1 steals per game, the 23rd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Colorado, Southern Utah ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.8 on average. In other words, Colorado will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.